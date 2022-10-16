By Ayo Onikoyi

Vera Sidika, Miz Debbie and a host of other women may be on the crusade to get women to desist from going under the knives to enhance their looks but it appears Nigerian actress, Sarraphina Amaechi didn’t get that memo.

In a chat with Potpourri, the highly endowed diva suggested she would have gone for plastic surgery herself if not for her phobia of surgery in general.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with that, as a matter of fact we are living in a new age and time where more solutions have been acquired to make life easier for everyone. Just like when email replaced letter posting, we are in the time where surgical procedures are also an option to get one’s body shape of choice,” she said.

“My only problem is the fear of surgery in general, but surely it’s something I will go for if I’m able to conquer that fear,” she added.

Sarraphina explained why she has not been up to speed on her acting career, saying she is in a pursuit of an alternative source of income.

“I have been off and on from the country due to the new business I am working on. Aside from acting, I have always had a passion for decorations and glamorous spaces, so recently I decided to venture into furnishing and Interior decorations. So I have been traveling out mostly to get more amazing ideas and trusted suppliers for the business,” she said.

Sarraphina Amaechi has featured in films like Boss baby, The Legion, White Escort , Angel in hell, My Sisters’ Blood and many more