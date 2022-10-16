Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

By Biodun Busari

A northern group, Arewa Citizens’ Watch for Good Governance, has called for the removal of the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The group vowed to petition President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the United States Embassy and the European Union if the INEC’s chairman fails to either resign or be sacked.

While giving reasons for Yakubu’s resignation, the group said the INEC chairman and his team were deliberately working against the interest of the North just to suppress voters in the region in 2023.

Read also: Success of 2023 elections depends on INEC — Uche Nwosu

The group’s Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu revealed this at a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday.

Adamu also insisted that the electoral agency’s boss and his team must go because they had been “morally compromised” to deliver on the difficult job of conducting free, fair and credible polls in 2023.

The group’s chairman said, “As a group, we made frantic efforts to get INEC to extend registration in our region following the shutdown of telecommunications networks to enable our armed forces to carry out special operations in most Northwestern and North Central states, which fell on rocky grounds.

“The unfolding event is a pointer to one fact: INEC is deliberately working against Arewa, in their satanic ploy to suppress votes from our region, and swell that of Southern Nigeria through the registration of ghosts and foreigners.”

Against this background, the ACWGG’s chairman, said, “relevant government agencies must arrest and prosecute Prof Mahmood Yakubu for trying to use his office to effect leadership change in our country in a satanic manner.

“That Prof Yakubu and members of his team should humbly resign so as to enable an independent probe into the allegation of insertion of foreigners’ names in our voters’ register.

“Where Prof Mahmood fails to resign, we will be forced to petition President Muhammadu Buhari, the Honourable Minister of Justice, the National Assembly, the US Embassy, the European Union, the British High Commission and other key actors in the electoral process on the danger of retaining the seeming compromised Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

“At the instance where we feel our demands are not being treated with needed gloves, we shall be forced to come out in our numbers and occupy all INEC offices in the region, including the national headquarters.”