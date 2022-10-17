By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A very close political ally of president Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda has declared that Northern Nigeria has made its choice and will only vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

He made this declaration while addressing newsmen in Kano on Monday and responding to questions on current campaign activities.

Danbilki Kwamamda, who is also the chairman and founder of Arewa Media Group Organization, leading the Tinubu campaign on radio in Northwest and Northeast described Tinubu as the most qualified to be president in 2023.

“Other candidates cannot compare to Tinubu’s good antecedents judging by the way he modernized and placed Lagos on the pedestal of development and making it one of the most beautiful cities in Nigeria. This is what he will do to Nigeria too.

“He has the capacity to change the current security situation in the country and do away with banditry.

“If you compare Tinubu to other candidates, including those claiming to be pan-Nigeria, you will realise that they have nothing to show that they have done for their people or constituents.

“Northerners will never vote based on myopic sentiments of tribe or religion but based on the quality of the candidate and what he can do them.

“The North will never allow the PDP to come back to power with the calibre of candidates they presenting to Nigerians who are only after their personal whims and caprices.

Tinubu is the only answer to the North’s problems and the North will not let him down in 2023″ Danbilki Kwamanda stated.