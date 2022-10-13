By Victoria Ojeme

The Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yakusak has said that non-oil sector is the only way to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

Dr Ezra Yakusak, made this known at a media retreat in Abuja organised by the Council for Commerce and Industry Correspondents of Nigeria (CICAN).

He said, the retreat with the theme : “Diversification of the Economy: The role of NEPC”, was organised as part of the Council’s media relations with a view to deepening knowledge and undertanding of the agency’s mandate respeonsible for the development and promotion of non-oil export.

His words : “There is no doubt that the theme of this retreat “Diversification of the Economy: The Role of NEPC” complements the Council’s strategic communications which seeks to position the Council as a unique brand that aims to create a set of positive perceptions that not only represents what we stand for – ‘To spearhead the diversification of the Nigerian Economy by expanding and increasing non-oil exports for sustainable and inclusive growth’, but also the essence of what will be delivered or experienced by the exporting community and discerning public.”

” What matters most presently is the need to promote the “Export4Survival” campaign – which is a patriotic call for all Nigerians to realize the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poeverty allieviation, industrial development and boosting our foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

“As conveyors of information, the media has a crirical role to play in not just promoting NEPC activties and programmes but also creating awareness of the opportunities in the non-oil sector and sensitizing the exporting community and the general public on the need to embrace export as our only means of survival as a nation.

“Therefore, as information and communication professional, you have a great responsibility to set the agenda for national conversation towards issues that are critical to the well-being of the citzenry,” Ezra said.