By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Some technocrats and residents of Abakaliki metropolis, yesterday listed Poor citizens’ participation, irregular enlightenment, harsh economy, poor training of tax collectors and non-involvement of the womenfolks in tax collection matters as some of the factors responsible for non-payment of taxes in the State and the country at large.

They further agreed that automation of the tax payment system and non-usage of security forces for the collection of taxes would guarantee smooth collection of taxes from all and sundry.

This was part of the outcome of the Ebonyi State Internally Generated Revenue, IGR Public-Private Dialogue Agenda and Delivery Design organized by USAID and powered by State2State, at San Diego Hotel, Abakaliki.

According to them, effective tax policies should be put in place, so that those who are highly placed would not be able to cheat on the system.

They further advocated for regular interface between the State Government and members of the general public, including training and retraining of tax collectors as a way of tackling some of the challenges arising from tax collection in the State.

Giving insights into the topic: “Presumptive Taxation in Ebonyi, issues, opportunities and challenges, Mrs Loveth Ude Ehihia disagreed with the implementation of presumptive taxation on small businesses.

“I don’t think the issue of presumptive tax should not be applied to those with small businesses. They should be given tax holiday or relief pending when they are able to generate reasonable resources to pay their taxes.”

Also, another participant from Ebonyi State Revenue Service, Mr Oko Green Gabriel stressed the need for people to know that payment of taxes was part of their civil responsibility adding that “Normally if you are not making money, you will be taxed on the little you are making. If you make much, you will be taxed on the much you are making. It is the profit you will be taxed on. If you are a salary earner, there’s a percentage you will be taxed on.”

Some facilitators, including Mrs Victoria Eze, LGA Manager, Mrs Obiamaka Egbo, PFM Specialist, and Mr Sam Onyia, who spoke on various aspects of presumptive taxation, opined that the State Government has a role to play towards enduring smooth payment of taxes by the general populace.

