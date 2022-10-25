By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood Yoruba actor, Kunle Iyiola Afod better known as Kunle Afod and his wife Desola have split up.

Desola posted a brief statement on her Instagram page announcing the news on Tuesday.

She wrote, “The good news you wanna hear. I left Kunle Afod.”

It was gathered that the 40-years-old mother of 4 had earlier unfollowed him on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kunle’s birthday was celebrated by Desola on Monday, while she prayed for him.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Daddy Omiayo, Desire, Imodola, Yiyenitemi,” in honor of the actor. God’s blessings upon you today and always.

