Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin

The Lagos State Police Command has said there was no any record of shooting at people, who gathered for procession at the #EndSARS 2nd anniversary holding at the Lekki toll gate plaza.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin made this assertion on Thursday in a statement via his verified Twitter handle.

He stated, “Peaceful persons were allowed to move around without interference from the police. Some of them that decided to be lawless and start mounting the toll complex, an action threatening the existing law and order in the area, were dispersed with teargas.

“There was no use of baton, neither was there physical contact. We equally do not have any record of shooting. We would, however, appreciate evidence of gunshots, maybe a video, to enable us take appropriate action,” he added.

Recall that the October 20, 2020 #EndSARS memorial procession was announced by Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popular as Falz.

The memorial procession on Thursday saw cars and Nigerian in their numbers pass through the toll gate, waving the Nigerian flags and chanting #EndSARS.

“As long as they do not stop, we shouldn’t have a problem, because the agreement is that they don’t stop,” an unidentified police officer at the procession said.

“But the moment anybody stops that person will be picked up and locked up in the van,” he added.

Our correspondent observed a chaotic atmosphere and pesence of heavily armed police officers, with about 25 police vans, black maria, water tanks at both sides of the toll gate as police shot tear gas and water canon at people gathered for the procession.