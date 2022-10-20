Along with many other challenges, Nigeria is also facing a hunger crisis. Just this past week, Nigeria was ranked 103 out of 121 countries in the 2022 Global Hunger Index (GHI). And according to the World Bank, 6 Nigerians enter into extreme poverty every minute.

We need an agricultural revolution to ramp up food production to stem the hunger crisis amongst our people, and reduce the $5 billion Nigeria spends importing food annually.

Of all the major candidates, only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has personal experience in this regard. His farms grow various agricultural produce for local consumption and export. He is also the preeminent manufacturer of animal feeds in Nigeria, which allows livestock to add to the nation’s protein needs.

Through his Adama Beverage company and his Chicken Cottage fast foods franchise, he is also heavily invested in the agriculture sector’s value chain.

Only by electing a leader who has experience in the agricultural sector can Nigeria improve on her position in the Global Hunger Index, and stem the tide of Nigerians going into extreme poverty.

So, on this Day 10 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.