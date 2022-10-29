.

By Biodun Busari

The Force Headquarters says no bomb or any other improvised explosive device was planted in the nation’s federal capital territory (FCT) amid an apprehensive atmosphere over terror alerts.

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) last week said terrorists were planning to attack Abuja this weekend.

According to the US, government buildings, schools, markets and shopping malls were possible targets, thereby, ordering the evacuation of its citizens working in the embassies.

While the federal government said it is on top of the matter, there are reports being circulated in social media on Saturday that bombs are planted in Abuja environs.

The Force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, Saturday, debunked the rumours describing it as “fake news.”

Adejobi disclosed this via the verified Twitter page of the Force, adding that it was created to create fear in people.

The tweets read: “TERROR THREAT: It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and…

“Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity.

“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country.”

