By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described appeal Court’s discharge and acquittal as a triumph of light over darkness.

MASSOB also said that the discharge was a stepping progress towards Biafra actualization and restoration, adding that it has opened a new dimension to the Biafra struggle which must continue to be anchored on non violence, mutual understanding and unity of purpose.

In a reaction the group swiftly made shortly after the court verdict, leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu said that as Nnamdi Kanu is being discharged from DSS detention, MASSOB will continue with other progressive groups and individuals to press further for the release of other pro Biafra detainees across Nigeria prisons.

“Though the people of Biafra are celebrating all over the world, our most desired Joy is independence of Biafra sovereignty from Nigeria state. MASSOB warns the DSS to quickly obey the order of the appellate court,” Madu instructed.