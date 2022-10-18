.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Rights activist and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency seat in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has said the violation of the order of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, releasing Nnamdi Kanu could threaten the peace in the South East region of the country.

The House of Representatives candidate expressed concern over the delay in the release of Kanu, days after a court order to be that effective.

Recall that the judgement of the Court of Appeal, delivered on October 13, 2022, had discharged Nnamdi Kanu.

The delay in releasing Kanu had on Tuesday, prompted his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, to write to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, demanding unconditional release from the detention facility of the Department of State Services.

Reacting to this delay in a statement, Tuesday, in Abuja, Ugochinyere expressed concern over the development.

The Ideato House of Representatives candidate further said that the disobedience and continued detention of Kanu was an expression of hatred by the federal government against the Igbo.

He said they are left with no other option than to plan a rally in Ideato to demand APC govt free Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by the court.

He said:”It is embarrassing that after the court had made its pronouncements through its judgement that Nnamdi should be released, the federal government is still keeping him.

“Which other interpretation do you need than to say that the APC-led Federal Government hates the Igbo people? This is a pure demonstration of hatred towards the Igbo people.

“The only way this government can exonerate itself from this is to show and demonstrate its love for the people of this region and release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The marginalization is too glaring and if Nnamdi Kanu was from a different region of this country, he would have been released since. Government should show its sincerity and walk the talk of united Nigeria.”