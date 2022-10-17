…Says Nigeria can’t keep him perpetually in custody

…He needs urgent medical treatment abroad – family

By Steve Oko

Former US Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, has cautioned the Nigerian Authorities against the far-reaching implications of flouting the Appeal Court judgement which discharged and acquitted the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of all counts of terrorism charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Campbell, in a tweet, noted that Nigeria misfired by embarking on the extra ordinary rendition of Kanu from Kenya last year, cautioning that the country cannot afford any more “mishandling” of the matter.

According to the former US envoy, the safety and security of the nation depend largely on the outcome of Kanu’s matter.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, while recalling the Campbell tweet, said in a statement that “Nigeria’s disobedience of a 2018 decision of a continental tribunal on Kanu was the first ‘mishandling’”

Ejimakor said that Nigeria should not set bad precedent as a country of lawlessness by not complying with the order of a court of competent jurisdiction concerning Kanu’s release.

His statement read in part:”The extraordinary rendition was the second. Putting Kanu on trial was the third. Disobeying the United Nations was the fourth. And the likelihood of disobeying the judgment of the Court of Appeal will be the fifth”.

Continuing, Ejimakor called on “Nigerians of means and influence, and the international community to intervene in persuading President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly comply with the court order which discharged Kanu from all the criminal charges pending against him”.

Ejimakor also recalled that “Buhari had on two occasions promised to obey any court order that bears on the release of Kanu”, adding that “a promise of this sort is a debt”.

Similarly, Kanu’s family, has reminded Buhari of his promise to a delegation of Igbo leaders that he would abide by the pronouncements of the court concerning Kanu.

The family which spoke through Prince Emmanuel Kanu, said that the President should honour his words by simply complying with the judgement of the Abuja Court of Appeal which last Thursday acquitted and discharged Kanu.

Kanu’s family which urged the President to order for the immediate release of Kanu from detention said he needs urgent medical treatment abroad.

Prince Emmanuel in an exclusive interview, said that the continued detention of the IPOB Leader in clear violation of court order and United Nations Opinion, amounted to executive rascality which should not be tolerated in democracy.