.

By Biodun Busari

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has urged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to follow the path of judicial integrity and ensure the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu receives his freedom.

The group said this on Saturday in a press release to react to the ruling of the court in Abia state which ordered that the federal government should return Kanu to Kenya.

It was signed by the chairman, Professor Anthony Ejiofor, the secretary, Chris Ogara and the Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe.

Recall that Malami has reacted to the judgment of the appellate court which discharged the separatist leader, saying that he still has a case to answer.

According to WIC, there is hope in the Nigerian judiciary, thus calling for the federal government and the AGF to free Kanu.

It read, “The World Igbo Congress, on behalf of all Igbo in the Diaspora, extols the judgment delivered on Thursday, October 26, 2022, by the Federal High Court in Umuahia (presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike) against the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu on 26th October 2022.

“World Igbo Congress sees this monumental judgment as the zenith of “judicial courage” even as the judicial somersault by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in appealing the freedom already granted to Nnamdi Kanu by the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankeyas persists.

“By this judgment in the Federal Court Umuahia, we see that there is yet hope in the Nigerian Judiciary and we call on the Attorney General to redirect himself by toeing the line of judicial integrity, honour and rule of law to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu receives earned justice.

“Once again, and in keeping with our statement of October 18, 2022, World Igbo Congress calls on the AGF and the Federal Government to RELEASE NNAMDI NOW.”

RELATED NEWS