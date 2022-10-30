.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, accused the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, of promoting ethnic agenda against its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and Ndigbo.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, ‘Malami is promoting ethnic agenda against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Ndigbo’, urged Malami to obey court orders on Kanu .

IPoB’s statement read in part, “The global family and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IpoB, under the indefatigable liberator of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, condemn the statements from Mallam Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria.

“Abubakar Malami transferred the honourable Justices, who displayed sincerity in justice on the 13th of October 2022 in the Appeal Court, to work on the minds of the newly appointed Judges and has used them to order a stay of execution of justice which they have carried out on the 28th of October 2022.

“Malami should go back and read his law books again because all the charges and cases he cited during his interview with one of the national dailies were embedded in the cases quashed by the Appeal Court.

“His comments in the interview smacks of exhibition of ignorance and myopic understanding of the law and the Constitution of the same country he claims to be representing. He should obey Court Orders.

“He should know that the world is watching his utterance and actions”.

