Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Biodun Busari

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia state has fixed tomorrow (Wednesday) to rule on the extraordinary rendition case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor made this known to Vanguard on Monday as an update on the judgment that was earlier fixed for Thursday.

Read also: Biafra: Why we won’t release Kanu, FG tells Appeal Court

The separatist leader’s lawyers have argued that he was abducted in Kenya, and subjected to torture before being extradited to Nigeria which breached the international laws recognised by the United Nations.

An appellate court in Abuja on October 13, 2022, discharged Kanu but the federal government has spoken via the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that Kanu has not been acquitted and as such has a case to answer.

Notwithstanding the verdict of the Appeal Court, Ejimakor said yesterday, “A few hours ago, I was notified by the Federal High Court, Umuahia that the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ‘extraordinary rendition’ judgment which was fixed for 27th October, 2022 has been moved backwards by one day to 26th October, 2022. All and sundry should be guided.”

Meanwhile, Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said Kanu was elated that his victory at the Court of Appeal would deliver him.

Ejiofor said this yesterday in a statement issued following his routine visit to Kanu at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja.

“Kanu was deeply elated that his victory at the Court of Appeal, which recorded a landmark judgment delivered on the 13th day of October, 2022, cannot be corrupted by any human being because it is watertight,” Ejiofor said.

RELATED NEWS