By Godwin Oritse

All is excellently poised for the 16th edition of the Oil Trading and Logistics Africa Downstream Week, (“OTL Africa Downstream”), holding from Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 October 2022 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria.

An end-to-end mix of all things downstream, the Africa Downstream Week encompasses a strategic conference, showcase exhibition and networking events to promote knowledge, business and operations in Africa’s diverse downstream markets. This year’s event is hosted in collaboration with partners in government and the private sector, and has the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority as the strategic partner and anchor sponsor.

The OTL Africa Downstream Week is the continent’s leading downstream energy event with focus areas that cut across the downstream petroleum value chain, including refining, trading, shipping, tank storage, logistics, marketing, retail, lubricants, petrochemicals, financial services and policy.

With the theme this year as ‘Regulating Downstream Energy Transition’, speakers include CEOs of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority, the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. These are in addition to a range of more than twenty-five international CEOs across the private sector, including policy experts and representatives of leading industry brands.

The OTL Africa Downstream Week has set agenda for the industry over the last fifteen years in key areas of public policy, downstream business hi and operations.