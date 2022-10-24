By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has provided befitting accommodation and staff quarters, as well as approved 65 years of retirement age to all medical personnel in the state.

This is in addition to the provision of free maternal health services, medical equipment, and reconstruction of facilities across the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Kadafur when members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Borno State Chapter paid him a courtesy visit marking the Physicians Week 2022.

Kadafur said in it’s efforts to provide quality healthcare services to the people, Borno State government in the last three and half years invested alot of resources in the health sector.

“The present administration has provided enough accommodation to health workers across the state and have approved 65 years retirement age, in addition to the renovation of hospitals/clinics, and provision of drugs among others.

“Recently, the magnificent Doctors Quarters that were constructed by the present administration situated along Maiduguri-Kano road within the metropolis, among others were commissioned and allocated to Medical Doctors and other health workers in the state.” Kadafur said.

On some requests made by NMA leadership, the Deputy Governor promised to present all their requests to the governor for consideration, stressing that, henceforth the Physician Week would be highly celebrated with all the senior government officials in attendance.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of NMA in the state, Professor Bukar Bakki said, they decided to take the celebration of this year’s Week to Government House Maiduguri instead of the usual University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH considering the numerous achievements made by the state government in the health sector.

He said, the theme for this year’s Week is ‘Family Doctor on the Frontline’, so as to honour the Doctor’s efforts during the difficult Covid-19 period.

The Physician added that, every year, the Week is observed to honor doctors and their contributions to people’s lives and communities.

Professor Bakki however appealed to Borno State Goverment to consider implementation of hazard allowance to state health workers as approved by the federal government, and to also intervene to secure the release of their members in captivity, as all the efforts made by the association proved abortive.

