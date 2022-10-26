By Dayo Johnson

THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the health sector as a result of the unending brain drain.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, Ondo state, to mark this year’s Physicians week, the chairman of the NMA, Dr Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, said: “We call on Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert another flooding. This is one flood too many in our recent history as a nation; we say no more floods while we watch.

“Our beloved country is passing through difficult times but I know that if we persevere and continue being the best that we can be, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Nigeria is at a turning point and we all are, hereby, charged to stand as compatriots to obey the call of Nigeria. We must never let the labours of our heroes past be in vain.”

On brain drain in the health sector, Osowe said: “Nigerian doctors are poorly paid, overworked, lack necessary work tools and have become a target for kidnap.

“We, as Nigerian doctors, have been taken from the lofty heights of nobility to nothingness by the neglect and possible disdain for the health sector by successive governments.

“The penchant of state governments for seizing or slashing our salaries and paying it piecemeal at their convenience without interest has become a subject of folklore and hence cannot be allowed to continue.

“Let no one take our civility for weakness as we shall do all within limits of legality to protect the interest of the Nigerian doctor while the Government continues in their search for obvious reasons behind medical brain drain. We, hereby, call on all well-meaning citizens and statesmen to intervene now and not blame doctors later.”

