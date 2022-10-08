By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has cleared the air over the exact number of months doctors in Abia State are being owed salary arrears.

This is as the association has commended Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for paying seven months of salary arrears owed doctors at Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH.

NMA in a statement by its Abia State Chairman, Dr Isaiah Abali; and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, said the paid arrears would help assuage the plights of the affected doctors.

The union, however, appealed to the Governor to set machineries in motion to clear the backlog of 18 months owed the doctors.

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part: ” NMA thanks Gov. Ikpeazu for his fatherly response to the cries of Abia Doctors. However, we still want to ask for more.

“The Residents Doctors still have 18 months backlog of unpaid salaries to be paid. Other cadre of Doctors in ABSUTH are owed 22 months while Health Management Board (HMB) Doctors are still owed 13 months salaries.

“We thank you for coming to the aid of Resident Doctors but we appeal for more positive response to assuage the sufferings of Abia Doctors.”

NMA assured the Governor of the preparedness of doctors in the state to deliver quality health services to the people of Abia.

