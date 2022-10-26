.

By Deborah Ariyo

Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Tuesday in Lagos decried the state of healthcare facilities in the country.

According to the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, 88 per cent of Nigerian medical doctors are leaving the country in search of better employment due to the poor state of healthcare facilities in the country.

Mimiko who spoke during the Lagos State Branch of the NMA’s 2022 Physicians’ Week themed: “Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery System and the 2023 Democratic Transition: A time to Change the Narrative”, lamented that the exodus of Nigeria doctors from the country will further reduce the number of doctors in the hospitals thereby putting the lives of patients in danger.

He said the current situation if not addressed will further worsen access to medical care in Nigeria. The former governor added that a doctor cannot be driving public transport or riding a bike (okada) just to get to work.

Mimiko added that the major reasons why doctors are leaving the country is because of the poor facilities and poor payment which will not be able to take care of their family needs which has led them to migrate to another country.

He argued that the Government should declare an emergency on brain-drain as well as provide an enabling environment for the doctors to practice in the country.

Speaking, the LOC Chairman, Dr Kolawole Aramide added that Nigeria doctors leaving the country not only deplete the country of its valuable resources but also paralyzes the healthcare system which ultimately leaves a gap that causes patients’ health to suffer.

Kolawole said good governance was key in health sector reform.

Speaking, the State NMA Chairman, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu said: “The lack of a coordinated response to urgent requirements in the health sector has been the principal complaint of Nigeria’s health system Governance.

“Let us never forget that the Government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president, Governor and senators and government officials, but the voters of this country.”

