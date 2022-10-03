By Akinroye Abdulazeez

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, have been urged to restore normalcy in the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State

In a statement by LP’s Vice Chairman in Lagos, Tony Masha, the party lamented that the LP which was formed by the two Labour Centres as the last hope to bring succour to the Nigerian people is being derailed in Lagos state by unscrupulous persons.

The statement reads: “We started to reorganize Labour Party in Lagos state in 2018 and we have been meeting at the NLC office in Yaba, the Secretariat of Labour Party in Lagos state and we have also been mobilizing members as well as inaugurating Local Government Areas Executive Committees elected by members themselves.

“But since the momentum induced by the emergence of Peter Obi as the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in May 2022, the Labour Party has been attracting all manner of persons, some of whom joined the party for ulterior motives including the intention to demobilize and demoralize rank and file members of the party and through that process disorganize the party in Lagos State.

“Since election campaigns have started, it becomes imperative for NLC and TUC to liaise with the National Working Committee of LP to ensure that a democratic and inclusive Caretaker Committee is set up to steer the affairs of Labour Party in Lagos state pending when party’s Congress would be held especially when the tenure of the illegally imposed Caretaker had expired since the 18th of August, 2022.

Under no circumstances should an individual be allowed to scuttle the democratic structures already operating in Local Government Areas and Wards in the State by dismantling such existing democratically elected Party leaders at those layers to handpick his friends and relatives to replace them.

“We, therefore, urge our teeming members and the general public to disregard a statement circulating in the social media that individuals will be unveiled to replace democratically elected party leaders at the Local Government Areas and Wards because that is an aberration.”

