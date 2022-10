By Efosa Taiwo

RB Leipzig forward, Christopher Nkunku, has signed a pre-contract to join Chelsea next summer.

Nkunku signed a two-year extension with the German club earlier this year, taking him to 2026.

However, his new contract contains a €60m (£52.4m) release clause which kicks in next summer.

It is, however, believed Chelsea are prepared to offer more than the release clause in advance of the summer to ensure they get Nkunku ahead of other interested clubs.

