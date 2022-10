.

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reached out to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to be his next wife.

Recall that the monarch has gotten married to six women within the last two months.

The 33-year-old, made this known on her Instagram page on Saturday where she posted a photoshopped image of her kneeling before the monarch

While she captioned it saying,”Ooni of ife Sir,I am patiently waiting for my turn..thank you in advance sir” she said.

