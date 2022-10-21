By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian Ship-owners Association has started taking steps to enable it end division within the association by setting up committee with a view to reconciling the industry to have one voice.

This decision was reached at a General Meeting organized to present the report of the NISA Steering Committee which was inaugurated on November 3, 2021 by the Chairman of NISA Board of Trustee, BoT, Dr. Isaac Jolapamo.

Members of the Resolution Committee included: Edmund Martins; Olayiwola Shittu; Akin Akinyemi, Engr Emmanuel Ilori; Engr Adewale Ishola; and Bar. Paul Omolodun, and are expected to present report by November 10 to enable the association conduct its election before the year ends.

Jolapamo said that the shipping industry would only benefit if they are one united strong force while lamenting the setbacks the division has cost the industry.

His words: “There is need for us to chat a way forward; we would have run into some problem out of our inexperience of running association and having election. But we must not allow this association to die and that is the button line. Our primary motivation is the corporate interest of this association and not individual or personal interest, some of us have benefitted from the association, we want others to benefit.

“We have many issues before us especially how to bring back this association. Let all of us take it up as a task to keep NISA alive. We need to reposition this association for this association to be in place before the next government so that when the next government comes we would not be in disarray; we would have gotten our house right.

“It is only in Nigeria that we know of two or three ship-owners association, it is not done anywhere in the world, but because of the politics of what is happening, and it is helping the government so that they can do the divide and rule.

“For instance, the issue of Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF, everybody is just flying kite, it does not belong to them. But I know most people who are the foremost people that started contributing to the cabotage fund, you have been excluded now, even from accessing the fund, except we make it known that we are in.

“I have written to the minister and the DG without getting any reply, for them to account for how much has been collected from inception. Some of us here are the first point of call if the records are kept.

“In the next couple of weeks I will be in court, if the steering committee chairman or any member wants to join me it is fine. I am representing myself, when we are able to get NISA back on its feet then I will be a lot more proud and that is a task I am giving every member.

“We need to have an election to fill some position so that the association can run because we are missing out on a lot of things. For example, the National Fleet Implementation Committee, I was not nominated as a member of the association into that committee but I am a member of that committee because of my position in the maritime industry, NISA is suppose to have a representative on that and other association that came after us are having representation. We need to take the bull by the horn and the only way is for us to sit up,” he said.

On his part, Secretary of the Steering Committee, Engr. Josiah Wasa, said that NISA must have a governing and management structures in place to achieve NISA Shipping Line.

Wasa said: “We made visit to government agencies, the Ag Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA was cordial receiving us and he made comments that were indicting about Nigeria shipping industry, and the Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council, NSC made similar comment but we were disappointed that Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA which is our own, never wanted to see us, they didn’t respond to our letters.

“We got some hints that NIMASA was being manipulated not to respond to us and we got hint that some members are behind this and as a group you must work in a way that the dynamics of the group must be achieved,” he said.