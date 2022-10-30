Lagos-based music producer and artist, N.I.O Muzik has revealed he is set to break his musical hiatus after a year with a collaborative effort with artist, Emiola.

They are set to release their first single entitled, ‘The Way’ on November 4 with fans and many music lovers already anticipating what they described as genius collaboration.

The acts who previously collaborated on “Saving Grace”, released in 2021, have hinted that this upcoming single will be a groovy tune characterised by high pitched chants and choral arrangements.

N.I.O hinted that he wants to be more focused and consistent with music, as he delivers premium relatable content which are borne from nis personal experiences and this he delivers with his melodic punchlines and lyrics.

When asked about their sound at a recent interview, he described it as a ‘sound from Africa to the World’.

“The next single is a sound from Africa but we believe it will be more appreciated by the rest of the world. This song is inspired by the lives most of the youth live today, following trends and going against principles. It is our hope that this song has a message for all who listen”

N.I.O who has been making music professionally for two years describes his sound as ambient and says he is inspired by sounds, energy and situations around him.

RELATED NEWS