Niniola and Diddy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar and Queen of Afrohouse, Niniola Apata ‘Niniola’ is set to collaborate with American music mogul, rap legend and label executive, Sean Combs aka Diddy for a new single.

Recall that over the weekend, Niniola posted a video of Diddy having a video call with her as fans and colleagues such as Waje, Aramide and others celebrated the talented superstar singer/songwriter for the incredible feat.

The 2-time Grammy-certified artiste, Niniola captioned the video saying “Dreams do come through” as she was excited and grateful for the international collaboration.

In the video, Diddy said he wanted to make an African remix for one of his songs and someone on his team recommended Niniola. He later discovered when he checked his Instagram that the music queen had sent him a direct message in 2019 stating her desire to collaborate with him on a track.

Diddy has always expressed his love for Nigerian music and desire to collaborate with its stars since he served as the executive producer on Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’ album in 2020.

For Niniola, it’s another international win and recognition for the award-winning artiste after her 2021 Grammy certification.

The Queen of Afro-House received a certificate of recognition from the American Recording Academy, Grammy for her work as a composer on Beyoncé’s album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The Recording Academy acknowledged Niniola for her participation as a Composer on the Grammy-nominated recording “The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé, which was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2019.

She was awarded a Grammy certificate for the album’s win in two categories; “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Music Film”.

