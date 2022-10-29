…Commends Nigerian youths’ commitment to rescue country

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A not-for-profit advocacy group, comprising Igbo professionals in the diaspora, the Global Igbo Alliance, GIA, has disclosed that before the emergence of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his Obidient Movement, Nigeria’s political history was guided and guarded by the patronage system that commodified the Nigerian youths as cannon folders for the distribution of violence and bloodshed tactics designed to entrench and sustain a comprador class of buccaneers, and carpetbaggers masquerading as representatives of the people.

The group in a joint statement by its President and Secretary, Dr. Christian Duru and Mrs. Chinwe Eboh, noted that under the banner of the Obidient Movement, the Nigerian youths have raised a beacon of transformative hope, not only to rescue a state-tottering on the precipice of fatal collapse; but have also rekindled the flame of a new promise to all citizens.

Part of the statement read: “Without equivocation, the euphoria, excitement, and mass appeal of the Obidient movement have certified the candidacy of Peter Obi as representative of a novel humanitarian, social, economic, and political persuasion not restrained by religion, sectionalized creed, language, ethnicity, or other patrimonial interests.

“In less than five months, the duo of Obi/Datti and various arms of the Peter Obi Support Groups have, by their sheer presence and expressions, engaged the entire populace in in-depth dialogues through a humble and humanistic language unknown in the history of electioneering campaigns since the colonial introduction of partisan politics to Nigeria.

“GIA acknowledges this unfolding story as a ground-breaking beginning in Nigeria’s search for equity and justice as the foundation for resetting Nigeria’s multi-ethnic and multicultural identity towards the attainment of collective security, shared progress, and prosperity.”

According to the statement, these acts of subterfuge aimed at preserving the political class, are on the verge of total defeat by the collective strength of Mr. Obi and his campaign movement, not only in Nigeria but also in the global Diaspora.

“Across the global social media, images and clips of millions of Nigerian youths marching arm-to-arm in solidarity with OBI/Datti philosophy; revive the nostalgia of collective and liberating patriotism witnessed in many African nations during their respective marches in the quest for freedom from colonial rule.”

The statement further noted that GIA’s commitment to the restoration of human dignity from the vestiges of nepotism, discrimination, and exploitation informed its compelling support for the Obidient movement as a necessary and expedient choice/pathway for all Nigerians, young and old against the status quo of hopelessness.

The group, therefore, called on Nigerians who profess any sense of patriotism to support Obi/Datti’s candidacy for its credible, valid, transparent, and issue-based commitment to unite all nations of this country to promote an enabling environment for dialogue, nation-building and the realization of shared aspirations.

The group also reminded Nigerians that this is not a time for vote-buying but a moment in the country’s history when Nigerians must unite to bring about the needed change they have clamoured for all these years.

