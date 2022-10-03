.

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

AS Nigeria marks 62 years of her independence, the Senior Pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa Branch, Abuja, Alex Ogundipe, during the weekend, said the unity, peace and progress enjoyed by Nigerians, are due to the fervency of religious bodies in the country.

He said ordinarily, the country would have been thrown into disarray following the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country, but the church had been instrumental in ensuring the nation’s peace.

Ogundipe spoke on the sideline with Journalists during the 17th harvest Thanksgiving Service of the church, with the theme: ‘Supernatural Turnaround’, in Abuja.

His words: “Their failure to make sure that our children went to school, the lack of equity. The fact that we have not been a country of righteousness, we have not looked after our neighbours and their needs. There are so many people who are in pain. There are so many people whose rights are being denied. It is all these injustices that are spreading uncertainty in the country.

“What’s the future like? Guess what the church has been praying and it is because of the roles of all religious leaders: Islam, Christianity and everything that’s why we have peace. Many of the countries going through war the kind of things happening in Nigeria never got up to that.

“But, it is the prayers of the servant of God has kept his country together. But I tell you, everything has its time and season. Time runs out for every problem in this world.”

Similarly, the guest speaker, Pastor Gideon Oyedepo, beseeched Nigerians to as a matter of tradition express more love, empathy and care for each other, stressing that the church has been instrumental in the peace of the nation.

“So, the church has been used by God, as a wonderful instrument, to help us sustain as a people and a nation in the geographical entity called Nigeria. So, today, we still have a nation that is called Nigeria. Because the church has been alive to its responsibilities.

“I will tell you that our values as a people have gone down and that is why we’re going through what we are. People may want to blame it on the government. People may want to blame it on leaders. They may be wrong, they may be right but generally speaking, our values as a people have gone down the drain.

“Family values must be revived, family values, values for life; values for dignity; values for honesty, values for truth, values for hard work, values for empathy, all those things must be resuscitated. When they are revived, then, we are going to build a nation where you will not have mediocre leadership any longer”, he said.

RELATED NEWS