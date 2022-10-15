– Commissions the largest rice mill in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the future of Nigeria is in the hands of young people and entrepreneurs.

El-Rufai who spoke at the opening of FalGates Rice Mill on Friday in Kaduna, charged the youth to acquire skills for the future.

He said the rice mill is the largest in Nigeria and was established through t.he efforts of a young Nigerian entrepreneur.

“What the young entrepreneur did is evidence of what the young people are doing to take over the future,” he said.

Managing Director of the company, Abubakar Falalu said the mill has the capacity to produce 300 metric tonnes of rice per day and 100,000 metric tonnes annually, adding that the company would generate 400 direct and over 1000 indirect jobs.

“FalGates has also established a school for its surrounding communities which has already enrolled 50 students,” he said.

While appreciating the Kaduna state government for supporting the project by providing land where the mill was situated, the MD said “we have also created military post to be donated to security operatives to man security in the area.”

Similarly, the governor has inaugurated another company, AFEX Agricultural Commodity Warehouses and Multi grains Processing Pplant located on Zaria-Kano highway.

El-Rufai said AFEX company would help farmers in the state in the preparation of farm produce, cleaning and logistics, as well as getting market.

He said such investment would make Nigeria to be a food secured country.

Mr Ayodeji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer, AFEX, said the company would produce over 100,000 metric tonnes of grains yearly, adding that the company is currently working with 300 farmers within the state, creating 350 direct jobs for the youth.

According to him,the company would over time invest more in agric value chain and value addition, to enhance agricultural production in the state.

El-Rufai would also inaugurate more public and private sector projects in the state as part of the successes of Kaduna Investment Summit, which commenced in 2017.

FaLGates is a N2.5billion Agric and Agro-Allied company which has the largest rice mill in Kaduna state, located at Sobawa, Rigachikun.

The governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and senior government officials to the event who praised the proprietor, 32 year old Sadiq Falalu, for investing in Kaduna.

The proprietor of FaL Gate recalled that the journey of setting up the rice mill started in 2016, when he approached the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA) for land allocation.

He said that afterwards, the company set up the largest Rice Processing Plant in Kaduna State, with processing capacity of about 300MT per day , that is over 100.000MT per annum.

Sadiq thanked Governor El Rufai for approving the company’s land application and for providing all the aftercare services rendered by Kaduna State Government through KADIPA, Kaduna Geographic Information Service(KADGIS), Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology.

According to him, FaL Gate employs over 400 people and has created 1,000 indirect jobs, adding that it has built a school for Sobawa community which has over 50 students.

‘’ The Village Head of Sobawa donated a part of his land and we built the Fulani Community school of which today, we have over 50 students because we all know that education is one of the pivots to the growth of any society,’’ he said.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Sadiq said that FaL Gate has also built a security post with a watch tower, which is a five bedroom bungalow ensuite, that can accommodate at least four people per room.

According to the proprietor of FaL Gate, the bungalow has a kitchen and a 24 hours electricity and water supply, hoping that the Army will take possession of the house.