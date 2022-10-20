By Prince Okafor

Fresh indications have emerged that third-party type testing of locally produced cables will attract foreign exchange into the economy.



This was the submission of the Chief Operating Officer (COO), MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, Bukola Adubi, after her visit to the Dubai laboratory of the British Approvals Service for Cables (BASEC), in the United Kingdom.

BASEC is a global product testing and certification service for power, energy, data/signal cables and ancillary products.

It would be recalled that the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010 has helped to deepen local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. Following the enactment, cable manufacturers in the country are gradually playing active roles in manufacturing and supplies of cables used in the industry.

However, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other companies operating in the country’s oil and gas industry, typically insist on the type testing of the cables before purchase.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has recently included type testing of cables as part of their product offerings to the cable industry in Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, Adubi noted that, partnering BASEC and other global third-party testing companies will be of immense benefit to the cable manufacturers in Nigeria.

She said: “The potential for the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON collaboration with these companies will be a welcome development to the industry.

“Third-party type testing of locally produced cables will make Nigerian cables internationally appealing and ready for export. This in turn will provide the much-needed foreign exchange influx into the economy.”

Meanwhile, during her visit discussion centred on Low Voltage and Medium Voltage cable testing, especially as it concerns the Nigerian and West African markets.

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited is a manufacturer of all kinds of cables and wires, which includes House Wire Cables, All Copper Conductors ( ACC), Power Cables Armoured and Non- Armoured, All Aluminum Conductors ( AAC), Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR), Flexible and Control Cables, as well as XLPE Cables.

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, which has received various awards & certifications over the several decades of her existence. The company has a huge market share in the West African sub-region.

The company is the first indigenous cable manufacturing company in Nigeria. Its business journey started in 1978 and has ever since produced quality cables and wires for the local and international markets.