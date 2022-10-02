A pan-Yoruba group ,Isokan Yoruba, on Sunday called on all Nigerians to believe in the presidential aspiration of Sen. Bola Tinubu and vote massively for him, come 2023.

Prince Lateef Adekunle, National President of the group ,made the call during the inauguration of the group’s executive members in Makoko Community in Lagos.

He said Tinubu,APC presidential candidate, had the competence and the passion to move the country forward, adding Nigerians would not regret voting him as president.

“Our father ,Bola Tinubu, is a man with so many sterling qualities.He is a great leader who has impacted lives and has raised so many other great leaders .

“His records of performance in and out of office speak volumes .He did well as governor and he is doing well as a political leader.

“We believe in Tinubu and his aspiration and we appeal to all Nigerians to believe and trust in Tinubu’s presidency.

“Tinubu is a man who does not disappoint .Nigerians will not regret voting this great man come 2023 as he will deliver . “,he said.

According to him, the challenges facing the country at the moment requires someone with ideas and will, to be at the helms of affairs.

He described Tinubu as a man of vision,who laid the foundation for the “great state” Lagos had become today.

The group’s president said Tinubu was a lover of all Nigerians of all tribes and religions ,adding he demonstrated this by accommodating all in his cabinet when he was Lagos governor.

“We need to point out that we are not under any political party.We are not being funded by any party but our own little resources .

“Our support for Tinubu is out of the strong belief that he can fix Nigeria.He is our father and a great son of Yorubaland .

“Tinubu will deliver ; he deserves the support of everyone to move the country forward”,he said .

Adekunle said the group was surprised that some Yoruba groups ,including Afenifere ,were opposed to Tinubu becoming president .

He said the opposition was not owing to Tinubu’s lack of capacity to perform but due long-standing personal disagreements some Yoruba leaders were having with the presidential candidate .

Adekunle said it was time for all Yoruba sons and daughters to put sentiments aside and support Tinubu,assuring that he would do well for the Yorubas as well as people of other regions .

He said Isokan Yoruba would mobilise support for Tinubu’s presidency across the length and breadth of Yorubaland.

Adekunle urged the newly inaugurated executive members to hit the ground running and embark on house-to -house mobilisation of supoort for Tinubu

Speaking,Mr Ganjemeji Obafemi ,a member of the group and youth leader in Makoko community ,said he and other members of the group would deliver the community to APC and Tinubu ,come 2023.

“We are so happy with what is happening today.Tinubu is our leader and our father in Makoko.

“Makoko has always gone in the direction of Tinubu and it is not going to be different in 2023.

“We will deliver Makoko for Tinubu.We will deliver overwhelmingly “,he said .(NAN)

