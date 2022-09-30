.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Lere Olayinka, has urged Nigerians to use the 2023 general elections to solve the leadership questions in the country at all levels, saying “what Nigeria needs is good leaders and quality representation to move the country forward.”

In his goodwill message on the occasion of the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary, Olayinka urged the people to be courageous enough to elect those who will change the story of the country from what it is now, to that of joy and celebrations.

“At this point of our national history, this country needs good people to lead it back to its previous stand and to redeem its image as a giant of Africa.

“This present situation where Nigerians can no longer feed and move freely across the country must not continue and the people will have another chance of making things right by electing credible and development-oriented people in 2023,” he said.

Olayinka, who celebrated his birthday by giving free petrol to Okada Riders in his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti, assured the people of Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, comparing Ekiti West, Ijero and Efon Local Governments of quality representation if elected come 2023.

He reiterated that his membership in the lower chamber of the National Assembly will impact positively all households in his constituency.

The PDP stalwart urged Nigerians to vote massively for all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections, noting that “the difference between the Nigeria of 2015 when one bag of rice was N7,000 and that of 2022 when the same bag of rice is over N30,000 is like the difference between life and death.

“In 2023, Nigerians should use their votes to bring life back to Nigeria and send those who brought death and untold suffering in 2015 out of power.”

The PDP House of Representatives candidate however congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the 62nd independence anniversary of the country, praying that God will make the next independence celebration one in which the people will celebrate the birth of a new dawn.

