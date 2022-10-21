.

Pass vote of confidence on Yakubu, INEC team

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Unified Nigerian Youth Forum ( UNYF) has described as unpatriotic the call for the removal and investigation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof.Mahmood Yakubu.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, President of the UNYF, said on behalf of their members, they passed a vote of confidence on the INEC Chairman and his entire team for being worthy ambassadors of our nation.

He said despite the giant strides recorded by Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, especially in the area of deploying cutting-edge technology such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for credible, fair and transparent elections as well as voter mobilisation and enlightenment, some elements were busy working against him.

“It is in the public domain, the activities of certain group of persons purporting to be promoting the interest of the north and Nigeria, but sadly working for the enemies of the nation, these persons have continued to falsely accused and demand the resignation and sack of the INEC Boss for carrying out his mandate. Those behind this charade are nothing but paid agents and goons of selfish and unpatriotic politicians seeking to manipulate next year’s general elections at all cost.”

“We dispell in strong terms the rumours making rounds that the INEC Boss and his management team have morally compromised because of pressure from political parties to deactivate BVAS. For the record, please note that; BVAS and all the electoral reforms currently in place have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC majority National Assembly. It is inconceivable to say that the APC or any political party is pressuring INEC.”

“It is again not true that INEC and indeed Prof. Yakubu Mahmood have been pressured by anybody to deactivate or stop the use of the BVAS they introduced in fulfilment of the president’s promise of delivering a transparent election. INEC is established by law and has a law guiding its activities. No individual can wake up and decide to deactivate the use of BVAS when the law says it should be deployed.”

“Those who make allegations like this are out to tarnish the reputation of the Independent National Electoral Commission and that of its indefatigable Chairman. Nigerians must not fall to such antics especially now that the general elections is at hand, Politicians are jittery and will do/say anything to make noise”

“We also want to make clear,that the allegations that INEC acted in a morally compromised way and denied some persons from the north west and north central an extended period of voter registration as a result of the network shutdown for special military operations is false and misleading.”

” The issue of voter registration by INEC is centrally controlled and it is impossible to open the portal for only a particular region. INEC at the behest of Nigerians and the National Assembly extended voter registration severally to enable all Nigerians to register and exercise thier franchise. Besides, the exercise is continuous and repetitive, so how come certain persons are grumbling when INEC opened the portal severally after the era of telecommunication shutdown? “

“We are equally worried and concerned with the barefaced lie in some quarters that 15,000 foreigners were registered in September alone in the Warda certain Governor. Nothing can be more misleading and dishonest than this claim especially now that INEC has recently sanitized the voter register with more than 2 million double registrants expunged.”

“The allegations of ghost voters, registration of foreigners and preloaded fake accreditation as insinuated by mischief makers is unintelligent, shallow and unfounded. How did the foreigners gain entry into the country without detection by the Nigerian Immigration Services/ state security services? Does Imo State share border with any foreign country? How will those fake preloaded accredited electorates cast their votes or will they be giving ballots in polling stations without on-site accreditation? This is laughable and should be disregarded.”

“We must take this opportunity to laud Mr. President and the APC controlled National Assembly for massively supporting reforms in the electoral body to ensure transparent, credible and fair elections. Unlike the unfounded fears expressed in some quarters, the APC government has demonstrated in recent time guinuene committed to a transparent and credible process for Nigerians.”

“Hence, Nigerians should therefore, commend and support INEC towards discharging their mandate next year without paying attention to naysayers who are out to destabilize the country with their concocted lies.Haven said that, we on behalf of our members pass a vote of confidence on the INEC Chairman and his entire team for being worthy ambassadors of our nation.”

‘While we call on all and sundry to mobilize and support the commission towards the conducts of 2023 General elections, which we believe will be the best in our nation history, we wish to also call on INEC to ensure the timely arrival and delivery of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all nooks and crannies with commitmented/ loyal staff to the Nation against the normal tradition and ensuring they recruit capable adhoc staff.”

“In the recent elections conducted by INEC under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC has earned our nation global recognition among the commity of Nations; the era of shadow chasing is over, rather political parties should face reality and stop the blackmail against the electoral umpire.”