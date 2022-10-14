…says negative perception about Nigeria uncalled for

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Nigerian billionaire businessman, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, recently told global Chief Executive Officers that Nigerian youth are most industrious in Africa based on their success and impact made in various sectors of the African economy.

Uzochukwu who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stanel Group, stated this while addressing American and African business leaders at the Global CEOs Summit in the United States as one of the selected Guest Speakers from Africa, made the remarks at the event organised by Liberty University Business School in Virginia, USA.

He emphatically debunked the claim and contrary view about Nigerian youth and Nigerians in general by the international community, and maintained that an average Nigerian youth is hardworking and making waves in different areas of life.

However, the Stanel Group CEO noted that the battered image of Nigeria that has been created by few ‘bad eggs’ in the international community, and declared that these few Nigerians do not represent the character of an average Nigerian youth who are in their millions at home and abroad contributing positively to humanity in all spheres of life.

He said: “As you are aware I come from a country that defines the word paradox, Nigeria despite the obvious economic and security challenges, remains one of the world’s most endowed nations in terms of human and natural resource capital.

“It is home to some of the most self-assured productive and creative youths you can find anywhere.

“I am not oblivious of the negative perception of our nation that has been created by a handful of perfidious brothers and sisters of mine in the international community.

“I however aver to you, that they in no way represent that character of the average Nigerian.”

Meanwhile, the business heavyweight disclosed massive business potentials in Nigeria and told the business leaders that his country is an investment hub for international investors to tap.