By Ayo Onikoyi

A Nigerian film-maker, Ekene Som Mekwunye has been invited by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States of America to be one of the speakers at its upcoming conference tagged, “Bearing Witness, Seeking Justice: Videography in the Hands of the People.”

The elated Mekwunye told Potpourri how honoured he felt, considering that he is not yet a household name in Nigeria

“ I was invited to be one of the speakers at a conference organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) themed “ Bearing Witness, Seeking Justice: Videography in the Hands of the People.” It has speakers from different parts of the world who are at the top of what they do and I am very honoured to be chosen as one of the speakers. The event will be streamed live by the school. It’s an all expense paid trip,” he told Potpourri

Mekwunye may not really be a household name in Nigeria but his works speak on his behalf. For the mere fact that a prestigious institution such as MIT could recognise him speaks volume.

Ekene Som Mekwunye is a filmmaker with interests also in TV production and Photography. His films got five nominations in the just released AMVCA 2022 nominations including Best Director. He has done five feature films. Three of them have been released, namely; Sylvia (2018) as a producer, Light In The Dark (2019) as a co-writer, director, producer, co-executive producer, and One Lagos Night (2021) as a co-writer, director, producer and co-executive producer).

All his released feature films made it to number 1 on Netflix Nigeria and have screened at Nollywood Week, Paris in consecutive editions as well as other International Film Festivals in all the continents of the world including BFI, Durban International Film Festival etc.

He has also produced short films like Lasgidi Vice (2017), Encounter (2015) and Oblivious (2014) and some got selected for big film festivals and won at Africa’s biggest film awards, The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

