Micheal Umunnakwe popularly known as Mic Magic is a 22 year old Nigerian born musical artist, he is known for his uniqueness in creating profound sounds and music which comes with a lot of feelings, love and life stories behind it. He is definitely an Artistic flower thats about to bloom soon.

The young lad, has loved music from the tender age. He as well started as a rap music artiste before switching over to make the Afrobeats genre of which he picked the Afro fusion as interest..

Mic Magic recently announced a new single off his forthcoming single titled: Ebelebe and also the EP “MAGICAL” featuring lots of promising artistes in Nigeria and Beyond, this is coming after the release of the trending single he was featured on.

See his response on some few questions asked about his career below;

How does your family react to your passion for music?

My family see it as my hobby

They think I do it for fun. Although I let it be and I’ve been so focused since Making music makes me happy…I keep pushing forward and besides I’d really make them stay uptight too through this same craft of mine….

People say it’s difficult for young talented singers to get to the top especially in Africa without a label, what do you think about that, is it true?

Nah, not anymore, we might say back in the day…the struggle isn’t that way since social media has made it a lot more easier… you just have to stick to your style and your sound, make them passionately… when it’s your time you’d make the most out of it too…it’s a simple logic…

What should your fans be expecting from you? ( in terms of music)

What my fans should expect from me is nothing but good music

Inspirational vibes, music to enrich the soul…. Hella yea every one’s gonna eat good…and more projects to come after this

