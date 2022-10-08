By Moses Nosike

Family Life Practitioners will gather in Lagos this October to have their first ever conference. The International Family Life Practitioners Conference is part of efforts to equip and train the practitioners in order to contribute to building home front which is critical to the development of a nation.

Speaking on the conference, Dr Kingsley Okonkwo the convener said most family life practitioners don’t have support in this part of the world.

According to him, I am a family life practitioner with over twenty five years experience. “I have found out over the years that most family life practitioners, coaches and counsellors don’t have enough support especially in this part of the world. That is why we are having our first ever international family life practitioners conference here in Nigeria. If you are a family life therapist, counsellor and a coach, this is our own industry event you don’t need to miss it. I am having some great coaches coming all the way to be a blessing to us. This event covers every aspect of our practice”.

Okonkwo said that the event is expected to feature different sessions covering areas such as premarital counseling, infidelity recovery, dealing with addictions, the business of coaching. “The aim will be to equip practitioners for an excellent family life practice.

The 2-day conference will hold between 20 and 21 October this month in Lagos.

Expected facilitators include Dr Kingsley Okonkwo, Mildred- Kingsley Okonkwo, Hassani Pettiford and Danielle Pettiford, Pastor Bisi Adewale, Paul Foh, Triciabiz and Christie Bature and The Winlos”.

In line with their vision of building families, the convener, Dr Kingsley Okonkwo and his wife, Mildred would also be hosting a conference for married couples in Lagos and Abuja tagged, ‘Together Forever’.

