By Emem Idio

A Nigerian Europe based rap sensation, 9Million says the official video for his new single titled “Nigeria/Akwa Ibom” will be release soon.

Already, the song “Nigeria/Akwa Ibom” has been trending and streaming in various digital platforms across the globe after its release some months ago.

The single “Nigeria /Akwa Ibom” was written and produced by 9Million under his record label “Street Money Records” after he returned to Germany music industry,GVL last year.

The single, Nigeria/Akwa Ibom is a tribute to the people and land of Akwa Ibom State and a reflection of his passion, pride and love for his native land and roots.

According to the Akwa Ibom State born rap artiste, he doesn’t make several hits songs because of his studies, adding that his fans and the music world should watch out for him after his studies.

9Million has performed on the same staged with other legendary and international renowned international musicians such as Fela Kuti,Youssou N’dour, Akon, Sean Paul, Lucky Dube, among others. He says he sings about politics, love and dance hall.

In a chat, 9Million said: “I was born in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and raise in Europe. I started music at the age of nine, I was a chorister at the Apostolic Church of Christ and started my first music group called ‘Fiesta One’. We released the first single titled “Black & White One Family,” followed by another single titled “Liberia War is Over.”

9million further released other singles such as “One Africa, One Nation,” “Boom-boom Clinton Story,” which launched him into the musical scene with worldwide recognition and several awards, and performance in musical concerts and shows.

His other singles include; “Legalize Sex in the Club,” “Whats up to Janet,” “Love is Crazy,”

and “Beautiful Sabrina.”