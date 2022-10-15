By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Famous Nigerian Comedian, Obinna Simon, also known as MC Tagwaye, has bagged an international appointment with the United Agency for North-South Cooperation (UTA).

The appointment letter was presented during a brief ceremony by the country President of UTA Executive Office Nigeria, Abigail Chinyere Amalaha, on Friday in Abuja

UTA appointed Obinna as it’s Special Consultant in Nigeria to advise and support it in various ways and promote activities of UTA in the country toward actualizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other objectives of UTA in Nigeria

As a special consultant of UTA, Tagwaye is expected to function in collaboration with the board of trustees and the country President of the UTA Executive Office in Nigeria.

The Katsina-born twin, who speaks Hausa fluently, originally hails from Anambra State.

He became very famous for imitating President Buhari both in speech and air.

Dignitaries that attended the presentation of the letter included Mohammadou Njie, the Gambian High Commissioner in Nigeria,

Dr Abubakar Jimoh, Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Austin Anene, Executive Officer, and Patrick Udeme, Field Officer.

UTA was created in 1982 and accredited with the UN ECOSOC since 1995.

It is one of the oldest accredited NGOs.