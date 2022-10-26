Khadijah Haliru

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian resident in Canada, Khadijah Haliru contested and emerged on Tuesday as the councillor-elect of Ingersoll town of Oxford county, Ontario, Canada.

This was made known by the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her verified Twitter page on Wednesday.

Haliru, while campaigning on 104.7 Heart FM in July said she will shine a light on downtown businesses, engage youth and address homelessness if she becomes an Ingersoll Town Councillor this fall.

The Ahmadu Bello University graduate and business consultant said, “I feel like we just really have to open our hearts and minds to a different way of thinking so we can bring some change.

“I’m not saying anything about whether the current council is right or wrong, but having an additional perspective is fair.

“Being really strategically located we have the opportunity to be a center of attraction for tourists. Our downtown is suffering, so we need to bring more attention to our businesses and I have a few ideas on how we can engage youth more.”

While announcing Haliru’s victory, Dabiri-Erewa tweeted, “One of our own has done it. Nigerian in Diaspora. Nana Khadijah Mamudu-Haliru has done us proud.

“She contested for councillorship in Ingersoll of Ontario council in faraway Canada and has won. Congrats.”

