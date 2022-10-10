.

Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, flagged off the reunion and Pulling Out Parade of 11 Major Generals attached to the Ordnance Corps, from the Force, with a sanitation exercise under the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos.

Consequently, Military personnel in their full camouflage went about cleaning the environment in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, the Federal Road Safety Corp and community leaders.

Addressing journalists on the exercise ground, the Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corp, Abalti barracks, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Alabi explained that the event themed ‘ Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Civil-Military Cooperation Environmental Sanitation exercise 2022’, was aimed at giving back to society.

Also read

2023 budget: How N1.55trn allocated to Defence Ministry, Army, Navy, Airforce’ll be spent — FG

He said, “ The essence of this sanitation is to commemorate the union of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and pulling out parade for our retired senior officers who have served our nation meritoriously.

“The sanitation exercise is to ensure that we give back to the society and to appreciate our community in Ojuelegba, Surulere, for their support to the Nigerian Army over the years. It is also to assure them that the Army is for them and we will continue to work together as we continue to perform our job.

“With this exercise, collectively, we can make our nation better and support the Federal and State Governments, as well as all the civil authorities to work together in order to make Nigeria peaceful for each and every one of us to live in.

“ You will observe from the gathering that the various security agencies, the chairman of the community union around here and other stakeholders within the community are here.

“ So I want to advise all the youths to channel their energy, resources and talents for useful development”, he stated.

Also speaking, Assistant Road Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Habeeb Yahaya, who described the initiative as one worthy of emulation, said the sanitation exercise was not the first of its kind by the Nigeria Army.

The Major Generals who will be pulled out on Wednesday, are Maj Gen AA Martins, Maj Gen RO Yusuf, Maj Gen JI Unuigbe, Maj Gen HR Momoh and Maj Gen MA Masanawa.

Others are : Maj Gen AM Dauda, Maj Gen AO Okoh, Maj Gen AD Chinoko, Brig Gen CS Uwah, Brig Gen CFJ Udaya, and Brig Gen PN Okeson.

.

RELATED NEWS