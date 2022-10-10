.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludare Kadiri, has been honoured by the Nigerian Army for his valiant services in the military and outstanding contributions to nation-building.

Kadiri, who retired from the Army in 1993, bagged a meritorious award at the 34th-anniversary reception of the Great 26 Regular Intake of the Nigerian Army held on Saturday.

The occasion held at the Event Hall, St. Lwanga Catholic Church, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos was attended by families, friends and well-wishers of members of the Great 26 Regular Intake.

In his remarks, the Commander, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General I. E. Akpaumontia, who chaired the event, commended Kadiri for being a worthy ambassador and pride of the military.

Akpaumontia, who was represented by Master Warrant Officer Babatunde Agbi, Chief Clerk of the Nigeria Army Signal Headquarters Apapa, said Kadiri was among members of the intake that had been elevated but still positively representing the group.

Apart from the former Deputy Speaker, who was a special guest of honour, the Army group also at the event presented an award to the Chief Accountant of Lagos State Electoral Commission, Babatunde Kilo, for his distinguished services.

Responding on behalf of other awardees, Kadiri said it was a great privilege for him to have served his fatherland as a member of the Great 26 Regular Intake.

“I would say thank you for recognizing me and I promise you I will not take you for granted. It is always good when your mates celebrate you. When I came into the barracks today, I just smiled and smiled. For those of us that are alive, the Yoruba would say ‘aye ope yo.’ Indeed, we have the opportunity to thank God,” he remarked.

The former Deputy Speaker also appreciated the wives of military men for supporting their spouses to serve the country better.

“It’s not easy to be a military man’s wife,” he stated. “For 34 years in service, our wives would have been moving up and down with sleepless nights and prayers here and there. So, let us thank all our wives in the house.”

Kadiri called on stakeholders to always rally around retired personnel of the military and give them the necessary support.

