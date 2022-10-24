Prince Eke

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian actor, Prince Eke is over the moon with his achievement as the latest Nigerian to become an American officially.

Eke took to instagram to thank God as he shared a video.

He disclosed that his joy is connected to the fact that many drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while others died in the desert as they tried to run away from “a wicked government,” but he succeeded.

He wrote: “Today I truly become an American. I give God all the glory because it’s neither by my power nor by my might. It’s all His Grace!

“So many started this journey before me but their cases are still undecided. Some got drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while others died in the deserts all in an effort to run away from a wicked government. A government that has weaponized poverty. Insecurity and hunger is the order of the day. Thank God for His Grace upon me. I HAVE MY PVC.”

