By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, TPAP-M, Monday, called for socialist system of government as Nigeria marks 62 years of Independence.

The call was contained in an address and was read by a member of TPAP-M Secretariat, Comrade Jaye Gaskia, at a press conference held in Abuja.

Gaskia said, the country’s development has been stunted by politicians over the years who have taken advantage of their position to impoverish citizens without recourse.

He said the present situation of Nigerians is a sheer failure of the capitalist system that was entrenched after independence in 1960, and that has further created serious tension that had resulted to agitations, violence, marginalisation, corruption including the bloody Civil War of 1967-1970.

He also accused the political parties of being responsible for the quagmire Nigerians find themselves today.

TPAP-M also presented two documents to press their demand and call for socialist system of government, which were titled ‘Case for Socialism’ and ‘Manifesto’.

The Peoples Alternative Political Movement [TPAP-M] is a coalition of individuals and

organisations committed to the emergence of a Mass Workers Party, and the Socialist

Transformation of Nigeria.

Socialism is a movement encompassing a range of economic systems characterized by the dominance of social ownership of the means of production as opposed to private ownership.

He said: “As Nigeria observes the 62nd anniversary of its ‘Flag’ independence from colonial subjugation, the same problems that bedevilled us as Nation last year, and previous years continue without any end insight in fact things are getting from bad to worse.

“Political Campaigns have started

and the Candidates of the Political Parties are up to their usual antics; making promises about the Eldorado that NIGERIA would become if they are elected into office, but as evidence by the

State of the Nation since flag independence till date and more recently since the return of the

Civilian rule in 1999, the ruling class whether PDP, APP ANPP, A AD, CPC, APGA,AC, ACN or APC have nothing to offer other than economic misery, insecurity, privatisation etc.

“For instance political parties concluded their primaries months ago, with the emergence of their

candidates for respective offices; however, none of the major political parties, or their

Presidential Candidates have deemed it fit up till now to release or make available their respective Manifestos for the election; even though all of them were aware of the INEC time table, and knew that national campaigns were to kick off by the 28th of September, 2022.

“It is this kind of nonchalant attitude to the interests of the working masses that has brought us to our knees as a nation.

“It is on the strength of this premise that we make bold to submit that Capitalism; Capitalists, Neo Liberalism and Imperialism has nothing to offer Nigerians and or humanity.

“Socialism is the way out of the quagmire and it is the solution to our problems.

“The People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) would be using the period of this elections to make a Case for Socialism through the Campaign for the Socialist Transformation of NIGERIA (CAST-NIGERIA).”

He explained why the country at this point needs socialism as an alternative to capitalism, he said, “We can truly say, we have never had it so bad! Nevertheless, in reality, since the 1999 return to

civilian rule, and the inauguration of the Fourth Republic, things have been on a roller coaster of

decline. The rain started beating us a very long time ago.

Under their light fingered and incompetent class leadership, this capitalist system that

prioritises profits over people, individual greed over collective need, and the madness of the

market over democratic planning has brought us to ruin, and pushed the country to the brink of

collapse.

He warned that as general elections in 2023 approaches, the main political parties and major

candidates will be out via campaigns to deceive and subject them to more hardship when they are elected

“We shall present the case against Capitalism (and the disaster it has brought on us as a people),

and make the case for Socialism (and the potential benefits that a system based on and driven

by the collective power of the working people can bring our way); and while doing so, we shall

(the hardships being imposed on us), Reject (the Capitalist System responsible for these provide the evidence to persuade us on why we need to actively organise and mobilise to Resist

hardships), and embrace the Socialist Alternative (the system based on social justice, equity,

equitable distribution of wealth, and equality in universal access to opportunities and basic

social services)” he said.

Meanwhile, he alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, denied them registration but will not give up untill they are registered as a political party, while they spread their message of socialism as against capitalism via town-hall meetings, social media, and other means to reach out and also register more members.

