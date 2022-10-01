Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo and Street Hop singer, Bright Goya popularly known as Goya Menor, among other artists, will perform at a carnival organised to celebrate 62nd anniversary in New York.

The carnival is organised by the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigeria (OAN) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

Speaking on the events, the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, said the events would start with a parade on Saturday, where Nigerian associations would display different Nigerian cultures, foods, and fashions.

Egopija told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that after the parade, there would be a carnival where different Nigerian artists and musicians would perform.

“We are taking the carnival a little bit further from what it used to have by getting some artists from Nigeria to perform and we must thank our sponsors for supporting us.

“I must commend the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, who has showed faith in us and sponsored a Nigerian musician-Timi Dakolo- to come and entertain our nationals.

“OAN is sponsoring Goya Menor and we have also invited a young talented 12-year-old Saxophonist, Temilayo Abodunrin to participate for the first time in our Independence Day carnival.

“We are particularly thrilled by the fact that many of the registered associations will be participating through cultural exhibition and through their costumes, which will highlight the diversity in our culture,’’ he said.

According to him, it is a closed exhibition for Nigerians alone to showcase Nigeria rich cultural heritage to the world so are expecting foreigners to come and witness and see Nigerian culture.

Egopija, however, said that after 62 years of Nigerian independence, its nationals had been united and working for the progress of the country.

“Well, the fact that we’re still one, and the fact that we are doing things together, it’s indicative of the fact that we are united, and that we’re progressively working to keep the ideal of our founding fathers.

“One of the things we have been doing as a Consulate in this regard is to showcase who we are as a people and when we do it, we do it with the collaborative efforts of all the registered associations.

“So, it goes without saying that if we as a subset are doing things that shows unity, it also it’s also shows that the nation is working, even in subsets to make sure that the whole is and we are working towards that,’’ he said. (NAN)

