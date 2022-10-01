Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi

By Biodun Busari

The paramount ruler of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has berated Nigerian politicians for not living up to expectations even as Nigeria celebrates its 62nd Independence anniversary.

The monarch lamented the appalling state of the country, thus asking politicians to come out and showcase their achievements to the citizens if there are any.

Oba Akanbi disclosed this on Saturday in his Nigeria’s Independence Day statement titled, “Independence Day: Nature will reward our leaders, politicians accordingly.”

Oluwo of Iwo blamed the current country’s deficiencies on Nigeria’s leaders and politicians while urging the populace to be prepared in phasing out corrupt leaders through their votes.

He stated Nigeria started on a very good note in the hands of British colonial masters but argued that the independence should have been delayed till the 2000s.

The statement partly reads, “(There is) nothing to be happy about in 62 years of Nigeria independence day and the irony of it is that we took the independence too soon and left our future in the hands of some heartless leaders.

“Many of our leaders were selfish, incompetent and not God-fearing. May nature reward them accordingly for what they have done for Nigeria.”

“I challenge them to individually come out to highlight the good they have done for this country. On every Independence Day like this, air space should be provided for all of them to tell us the pride they have brought to this country.”

The traditional ruler noted that Nigerians deserve better treatment than what they have at the moment.

“We deserve better. We have everything to our advantage to be one of the very few greatest countries in the world but leaders to our disadvantage.

“As a natural Paramount Ruler, I’m proud of my achievements as an incorruptible monarch of merit to my kingdom. I take nothing from my people. I protect their interest and resources. I give an account of my stewardship and always demand they challenge me when I unlawfully take from their sweat. As one of the leaders today, I’m so proud of myself and beat my chest.

“Nigerians should freely express their mind instead of the usual happy independence. As the giant of Africa, we should be proud of it now.

“My piece of advice to the politicians and leaders in the position of power now is for them to change their ways now and make this country better.

“I have the hope we can still kick and better. The ball has not crossed the bar. Nigerians should start electing and appointing credible individuals into positions of authority and always request stewardship. We have the power to reject any elected or appointed leader whose governance is of curse to us.

“The masses must unite to dispossess people of no conscience power. It is now, it is already late but not too late,” the monarch added.

