Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has expressed optimism that Nigeria will survive it unity despite the various challenges currently facing the country.

Tinubu made this assertion in a statement signed by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman on Sunday.

According to Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Northern Governors and the party leaders have proved that Nigeria can survive its unity and other challenges.

He said, “The North proved to me Nigeria can survive its unity, some people wanted President Buhari to announce someone, but the president said no. He insisted the process must go on democratically.

“The president said anyone that would mess up the APC process would see the other side of his eyes, he remained upright and saw to the process to the end.

“Northern APC Governors resolved that the presidency must go to the South, and especially South-West, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and others supported me to the end.

“The battle was tough and at a point I was in doubt, there were many rumours and I became confused of what to believe,” the statement added.

Tinubu said he won the APC presidential primary election because the process was clean and transparent, adding that nobody could accuse Mr Buhari of manipulating the process.

“President Buhari said I gave him credibility and I deserved to be President.

“When I asked him to nominate the Vice-Presidential candidate for me, he said I should pick whoever I want,” Tinubu said.

He added that this was why he chose a competent man in Kashim Shettima, who according to him, never lost any election and protected Christians in time of trouble in Borno State as its governor.

