Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

…Says APC has destroyed the country

…Says Nigeria’s debt going to 60 trillion

By Nwafor Sunday

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has advised Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar come 2023 presidential election.

Obaseki disclosed this at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

He emphatically noted that Nigeria would break up if the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins the election.

Why giving reasons Nigerians should vote for his party candidate, Obaseki said that APC has plunged Nigeria to debt.

He stated that Nigeria’s debt is going to about sixty trillion, (60 trillion). He warned that Nigerians should not make the mistake of voting Tinubu, noting that APC has destroyed the country.

His words: “I believe that this will be an easy election for us if we campaign right, because honestly, our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting for a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up. This country will fail. It has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC government has done to this country. I don’t know how we will recover. For us my heart is beating by the time Atiku gets in, we will not be able to sleep day and night.

“As I speak to you today, the debt of Nigeria is going to 60 trillion. When are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing. When I spoke more than a year ago, I did not know it was as bad as this.

“What they have done, what will happen to the naira, only God will help us. They have destroyed the bases of this country…

“They have threatened the existence of this country. And by the grace of God our candidate will win. We will bring back Nigeria, unify this country, we will reduce the differences we have.

“And we will begin to build our country to what God said it should be. This election is also very important for us in government, we cannot be in opposition again.”

