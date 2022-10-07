By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigeria International Maritime Summit, NIMS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, will hold in Nigeria, November, 2022.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, and the governing board chairperson of NIMS, Mfon Ekong Usoro.

Part of the statement reads: “The honourable minister of transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has been confirmed as the chief host, while the keynote address will be delivered by the secretary-general of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Kitack Lim.”

With the theme, “Igniting the Blue Economy”, NIMS 2022 will feature government-to-government, government-to-business and business-to-business exchanges towards increasing investment and efficiency in the Nigerian maritime sector.

The statement added that, “the visit by the H.E. Kitack Lim will be the first by an IMO secretary-general to Nigeria in more than 20 years.

“We are pleased to have this rare opportunity to host the world’s top global maritime diplomat in Nigeria and to showcase the significant milestones achieved by this administration in the maritime industry.

“During his visit, he is expected to engage in high-level consultations with government and private sector stakeholders with a special focus on the theme of the NIMS summit, Igniting the Blue Economy.”

