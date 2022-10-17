NBS

By Juliet Umeh

NIGERIA recorded a total number of 206,449,125 active voice subscriptions in second quarter of 2022, Q2’22, rising year-on-year (yoy) by 10 per cent from 187,611,501 in Q2’21.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this yesterday in its Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report for Q2’22. 

The bureau also said that a total of 151,332,090 active internet subscribers were recorded in Q2’22 rising by 7.9 percent from the 140,175,169 reported in Q2’21.

NBS said: “The total number of active voice subscribers in Q2’22 was 206,449,125, higher relative to 187,611,501 in Q2 2021. This represents a 10.04 percent rise on a YoY basis.

“However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, growth stood at 3.45 percent, an increase from the 199,558,540 subscribers recorded in Q1 2022.

